Nigerians debate Buhari’s appointment of 27-year-old on ICPC board

ICPC Head Office
President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of an inexperienced 27-year-old into the board of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission (ICPC), one of the country’s topmost anti-graft agencies, has stirred up a debate among Nigerians about her eligibility to occupy the position.

Many Nigerians on social media have either expressed support or disagreement with the appointment of Hannatu Mohammed, a graduate of Pharmacy from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

According to a resume of Ms Mohammed, posted on the ICPC website, she was born on March 20, 1992. She completed secondary school in 2008. She was admitted to study Pharmacy at ABU in 2009 and graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree in 2014.

While she was a student of the university, she did her industrial attachment at H-Medix Pharmacy and Stores in 2012.

After graduating, she worked at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from 2014 to 2015 before doing her mandatory national youth service at a clinic of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Between 2017 and 2018, she worked at Green Forest Pharmacy while volunteering at a not-for-profit, Orphans and Women Support Foundation (OWSF).

Ms Mohammed is currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at ABU.

Section (f) of the ICPC act allows for the appointment of a youth who is not younger than 21 and not older than 30 into the board of the commission. The act was silent on the experience required for anybody within the age bracket to be appointed into the board.

Many of those opposed to Ms Mohammed’s appointment pointed at her inexperience, saying a more experienced youth within the stipulated age should have been considered.

Others however pointed at the ICPC act while arguing that there was nothing wrong with the appointment.

The result of a Twitter poll composed by a former director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Joe Abah, indicated that most Nigerians would not mind if they were the one appointed into the board of the commission.

