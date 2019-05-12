Nigerians debate Buhari’s appointment of 27-year-old on ICPC board

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of an inexperienced 27-year-old into the board of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission (ICPC), one of the country’s topmost anti-graft agencies, has stirred up a debate among Nigerians about her eligibility to occupy the position.

Many Nigerians on social media have either expressed support or disagreement with the appointment of Hannatu Mohammed, a graduate of Pharmacy from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

According to a resume of Ms Mohammed, posted on the ICPC website, she was born on March 20, 1992. She completed secondary school in 2008. She was admitted to study Pharmacy at ABU in 2009 and graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree in 2014.

While she was a student of the university, she did her industrial attachment at H-Medix Pharmacy and Stores in 2012.

After graduating, she worked at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from 2014 to 2015 before doing her mandatory national youth service at a clinic of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Between 2017 and 2018, she worked at Green Forest Pharmacy while volunteering at a not-for-profit, Orphans and Women Support Foundation (OWSF).

Ms Mohammed is currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at ABU.

Section (f) of the ICPC act allows for the appointment of a youth who is not younger than 21 and not older than 30 into the board of the commission. The act was silent on the experience required for anybody within the age bracket to be appointed into the board.

Many of those opposed to Ms Mohammed’s appointment pointed at her inexperience, saying a more experienced youth within the stipulated age should have been considered.

She wasnt employed into ICPC with that CV. She was made a board member. There are so many people with Ph.Ds in the required fields & other qualifications, with many years of work experience, that it is hard not to see challenges with this appointment. — The Male Arya Stark (@I_Am_Ilemona) May 12, 2019

The only way I see this working is if she is to dispense drugs to other board members. Else what record does she have in anti corruption? Or even criminal law or organizational corruption? Good a young person was appointed but to what end? Sometimes we need to read btw d lines. — akpa idoko (@akpaidoko) May 12, 2019

Another nepotic and incompetence appointment, this is the reason why this country will never move forward. What experience is she bringing to ICPC? INTERGRITY my foot. — dozie eriobu (@DEriobu) May 12, 2019

Very cheeky situation. What experience, capacity, does she bring to the position? Such rogue appointments are regressive and only bring shame to the nation. #shalomnigeria — Rosemary Oneke Takor (@takorrosemary) May 11, 2019

Buhari can govern from London for the rest of his 2nd term….. After all the law doesn't say he must be in Nigeria…. That's the logic being used to defend the ICPC appointment…. — Gege (@nigeriasbest) May 12, 2019

Others however pointed at the ICPC act while arguing that there was nothing wrong with the appointment.

Anybody above the age of 21 and below the age of 30 can be an ICPC Board Member. Even a Youth Corper, a completely illiterate apprentice mechanic or a “Househelp”. They are on the board to represent the youth. That’s what the lCPC Act says. https://t.co/D2XRVRG4cQ — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) May 12, 2019

Have you ever thought about whether the Act did not necessarily want people with “smashing CVs and antecedents”? Have you ever thought it may have intended for shoe-shiners and barrow-pushers be Board Members if ICPC to keep other Board members real? I sense prejudice here. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) May 12, 2019

Buhari was insulted and castigated for not appointing young people in his admin. He listened and appointed this young lady. Sadly, the same young people are now faulting and criticizing her appointment despite the clarity of ICPC act on appointing a young person in the board… https://t.co/lrk0fWhLKG — Musa Ahmed (@Kempez2017) May 12, 2019

The result of a Twitter poll composed by a former director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Joe Abah, indicated that most Nigerians would not mind if they were the one appointed into the board of the commission.