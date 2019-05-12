Buhari mourns late Nigerian filmmaker, Eddie Ugbomah

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

The presidency has released the statement below mourning the passing of a veteran filmmaker, Eddie Ugbomah.

Mr Ugbomah died at the age of 78.

Read the full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the entertainment industry, particularly movie makers, in mourning the passing to glory of veteran filmmaker, Eddie Ugbomah, who died at 78.

President Buhari condoles with family, friends and associates of the ace actor, director and producer whose contribution to the development of Nigeria’s film industry remains indelible, starting out early with studies and training in London, before returning in the 70’s to promote drama and movies.

The president believes Mr Ugbomah was not only a gifted storyteller but a social commentator and an activist as the themes of his stage and tube presentations explored narratives that directly impacted on many lives and advocated better government policies and programmes.

President Buhari affirms that the veteran film maker, who served as Chairman of Nigeria Film Corporation in 1988, understood film as a veritable tool for communication, and used it positively for national development.

He prays that God will grant Ugbomah’s soul eternal rest and comfort his family.

