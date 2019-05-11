Buhari’s award ‘shameful endorsement of failure’ — PDP

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the presentation of award by the All Progressives Congress’ governors to President Muhammadu Buhari is a “shameful endorsement of failure”.

The party said the award was the height of deception and a spat on the graves of victims of unrestrained killings and bloodletting in various parts of the country.

The APC Governors Forum had on Friday honoured the president and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, during its award ceremony which held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Lauretta Onochie, a presidential aide on social media, the award was a gesture of gratitude for the president’s efforts in ensuring the Paris Club debt refunds.

“Pres. @Mbuhari received an Award from the Progressive Governors Forum in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities.

“He put an end to their ordeal in the hands of ex-presidents who refused to pay the Paris Club refunded funds spent on federal roads, etc. Congrats,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

A statement on Friday by the spokesperson for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the award was solicited and was another failed image-laundering and botched endorsement by the Buhari Presidency.

According to him, the award came at a time the administration was being confronted by the weight of public rejection for its failures and the alleged rigging of the February 23 presidential elections.

The party added that it was totally disgraceful that the president’s handlers could conjure “such scandalous whitewashing project” to gloat on Nigerians at a time they (Nigerians) are extremely hurting over the prevalent economic hardship, hunger, disappointments, failures and humongous corruption that have become the hallmark of the Buhari administration.”

“It is disturbing that at a time genuine leaders are exerting themselves for solutions to the myriads of crisis plaguing our nation, those elected on the platform of the APC are busy playing to gallery and acting scripts while our nation continue to slide; the very reason Nigerians voted for Atiku Abubakar on February 23, as their preferred presidential candidate.

“The Buhari Presidency and the APC have chosen to engage in endless unprofitable celebrations in the safety of Aso Villa while Nigerians are left at the mercies of bandits, kidnappers, marauders and insurgents in their homes and workplaces.

“The PDP counsels President Buhari to end the circus at the Presidency and face the stark reality of the dejection, despondency and misery Nigerians have been subjected to due to his incompetence as well as insensitivity to the plight of the citizens,” part of the statement read.