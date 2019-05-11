Major events at Senate last week

Related News

As the eighth Senate comes to a close, lawmakers in the chamber are making attempts to cover as much work as possible.

In the past week, the senators engaged in many legislative activities ranging from passage of bills to adoption of resolutions from motions and reports of committees.

Below are some major events from the upper chamber last week:

Tuesday:

-The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, appeared before the Senate in plenary for briefing over the spate of killings, kidnappings and armed banditry across the country.

-During his visit, he told the Senate that the police were making efforts to tackle insecurity across the country as well as sanction erring officers within their fold.

Wednesday:

-President Muhammadu Buhari conveyed his decision to reject two bills to the Senate. The bills are Nigeria Tourism Development Authority Bill and Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority Bill.

-The Senate adopted a motion to show support for the financial guidelines for Local Governments recently introduced by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The lawmakers said the NFIU guidelines would reinforce the existence of Local Government as an independent government established by the Constitution at the grassroots level with sovereign and elected officials.

-The Senate called on the federal government to deploy more coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line to ameliorate the plight of passengers.

It also urged the Nigerian Railway Corporation to increase the frequency on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

– The Senate confirmed the appointment of a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, as the chairman of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

It also confirmed Nurudeen Abdurahaman — alongside six others — as the Managing Director of the board of the agency.

– The Senate summoned the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, for briefing on the current state of healthcare facilities and services in Nigerian teaching hospitals.

Thursday:

– President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefele, for a second and final term of five years.

Mr Buhari’s letter seeking the Senate’s approval for his reappointment of Mr Emefiele was read out by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the close of plenary.

-The Senate confirmed the appointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian citizens in Diaspora Commission.

– A report from the Senate investigation noted that the Nigerian Army followed laid down rules in the appointment of Shuaibu Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The investigation revealed that the appointment followed due process as laid down in the NYSC Act CAP L84 LFN 2004 which stipulates processes of appointing a new DG.

-The Senate rejected a bill seeking the establishment of Maritime University in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A lawmaker, Olusola Adeyeye, on said he would continue to oppose bills that seek to create new universities in Nigeria because existing ones are poorly funded.