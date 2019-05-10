Insecurity: Nigerian police arrest 157 kidnappers in one month – IG

Related News

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, says the police have arrested 157 kidnapping and 275 armed robbery suspects since the launch of “Operation Puff Adder” in April.

Mr Adamu said this on Friday in Abuja at the IGP’s conference with senior police officers.

The police launched Operation Puff Adder on April 5 as a strategy to address internal security threats in Nigeria “within the shortest possible time.”

The police boss said Kaduna State has recorded the highest number of arrest of kidnappers with 18.

He said 13 kidnappers were arrested across the country in the first week of May.

The highways across the country have been under the siege of kidnappers as many Nigerians no longer feel safe travelling by road between cities.

Mr Adamu had on Thursday announced new counter-kidnapping operational strategies.

Last month, President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the adoption of community policing system to combat the growing insecurity threats.

The IGP had also ordered the deployment of commissioners of police in Kaduna State following almost daily incidents of kidnapping along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Speaking to the senior officers on Friday, Mr Adamu said 17 suspects were arrested in Plateau, 15 in Edo and 10 each in Niger and Zamfara states.

The IGP said 218 armed robbery suspects were arrested in April and 57 in the first week of May.

The Federal Capital territory (FCT), recorded the highest number of arrests of robbery suspects with 42 .

Edo state followed with 28, while Oyo had 24 arrests. 22 arrests were made in Anambra while Imo State recorded 21.

The Police boss said 147 firearms of various description were recovered in April. He said 50 have so far been recovered in the first week of May.

Lagos and Zamfara had the highest number of recoveries with 22 each. There were 21 in Edo and 20 in Delta.

Kaduna and Niger states had the least number of recoveries with 11 firearms seized from suspects.

“The importance of these statistics is to know we are winning the fight against crime and criminality,” he said.

Mr Adamu said the rate of arrests of suspects and recoveries have been on a steady increase.

He said the Operation Puff Adder had been largely effective in strengthening the capacity of the police to respond to internal security threats.

He advised the senior officers to build on the “solid foundation already laid with Operation Puff Adder.”

Mr Adamu said this will strengthen the crime management frameworks in their respective commands.

“Operation Puff Adder has been replicated in all the states in the Northern part of the country, and in most states in the South, the feedback have been encouraging, ” he said.

To compliment the efforts of the officers, Mr Adamu said Highway Motorised Patrol Scheme will be resuscitated.

He said it will involve acquisition of a new fleet of operational vehicles, equipment and weapons. He said this will expand the operation scope of the scheme.

Also, he disclosed the plans to establish National Crime Analysis Centre for dissemination of criminal intelligence.

He said it will support police operations across all commands.