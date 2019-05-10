Senate rejects Bill on proposed Maritime University, Lokoja

IGP Mohammed Adamu at the Senate plenary today
Senate plenary

The Senate on Thursday rejected a bill proposing the establishment of Maritime University of Nigeria, Lokoja, in Kogi.

The rejection followed presentation of the bill by the sponsor, Isaac Alfa (PDP-Kogi).

The bill, which was listed for second reading, was rejected by the lawmakers through voice vote.

While making their contributions, the lawmakers had advised the sponsor of the bill to withdraw it following several reasons including the need for more work to be done.

Mr Alfa however, refused to withdraw the bill, saying he had done a lot of work on it.

He urged the lawmakers not to attach geographical location and other sentiments to the bill.

Barau Jibrin (Kano North) noted that there was a new federal university in Lokoja while suggesting that the proposed maritime university should be sited in another riverine community of the same state.

Olusola Adeyeye (APC-Osun), said there was no need for the university, adding that universities across the country were poorly funded.

“You create universities and get under funding. I will continue to oppose every new university until old ones are funded.

“Let the universities in the maritime areas create maritime faculties. We should not embark on 419 for our children until old ones are funded,” Mr Adeyeye said.

Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti), said the sponsor of the bill should withdraw it for more work.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, put it to a voice vote and the nays had it.

(NAN)

