Police Harassment: Group plans protest in Abuja

The Protest

A group of women have called out residents of Abuja to join in a protest at the Eagle Square on Friday against police harassment of women in recent weeks.

The protest is against recent raids and arrests of women in clubs within Abuja.

The protest, with the #AbujaPoliceRaidOnWomen is expected to hold at 9 a.m. at the square.

Last month, Premium Times reported how some officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), raided a popular night club, Caramelo, and arrested 34 female nude dancers.

Two weeks after, another 70 womenwere reportedly arrested from different clubs in Abuja and detained at Utako police station.

The acting Abuja police spokesperson, Danjuma Tanimu, confirmed the arrest.

He said they were arrested for “hanging around nightclubs” in Abuja.

Some of the women arrested were later bailed while 32 others were charged to a mobile court sitting in FCT.

Out of the 32 women presented before the court, 27 of them were convicted and sentenced to one month in prison for prostitution, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Some of the arrested women also accused police officers of raping them in exchange for their freedom.

