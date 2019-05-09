NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather for Friday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning and thunderstorms over the central states with day and night temperatures of 29 to 39 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted thunderstorms over the high ground cities of the region, which include places around Makurdi, Lokoja, Abuja, Lafia, Minna, Jos and Ilorin later in the day.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon into evening with day and night temperatures of 35 to 41 and 22 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning with possibilities of thunderstorms over most cities.

“Widespread thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region in the afternoon into evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Thunderstorms are likely over the northern and central states with chances of widespread thunderstorms over the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)