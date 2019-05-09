Insecurity: Nigerian police chief rolls out counter-kidnapping strategies

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammadu Adamu, has announced new counter-kidnapping operational strategies.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the new strategies are intelligence-driven.

He said they are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation.

Nigerians have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the failure of the federal government to tackle the security challenges across the country.

The highways across the country have been under the siege of kidnappers as many Nigerians no longer feel safe travelling by road between cities.

This week, the president met twice with the service chiefs and heads of the security agencies at his office in Abuja.

On Tuesday, the Inspector-General of Police appeared at a Senate plenary to brief lawmakers on the spate of kidnapping and killings in the country and how the police are addressing the situation.

The police had unfolded several measures to make the agency more effective in facing the security challenges.

Mr Buhari last month approved the adoption of community policing system to combat the growing insecurity threaten the system.

The IGP had also ordered the deployment of commissioners of police in Kaduna State following almost daily incidents of kidnapping along the Kaduna-Abuja highway..

In another shake-up, the police boss also decentralised the Special Anti-Robery Squad (SARS) unit. Mr Adamu said this was to restore order and stop the slide in policing system.

According to Thursday’s statement by the police, the new strategies will also bring the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice.

The police said the strategies are designed to complement and strengthen the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ currently going on in several states of the federation.

The operation will involve the deployment of undercover operatives, decoy operations and high-level tactical missions with active participation of operatives drawn from the conventional police units.

The operatives will be drawn from the Force Intelligence Unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS), the Special Anti-kidnapping Squads and the Police Tactical Units comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Special Forces.

The police expressed confidence that the new measures will bring to an end the internal security challenges being experienced in some parts of the country.