Researchers urge Nigerian govt to fund science and tech institutions

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has appealed to the Nigerian government to fund Science and Technology institutions in the country.

The union made the appeal on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja by its National Secretary, Theophllus Ndubuaku.

He said more funds will help improve research results from these institutions.

Mr Ndubuaku disagreed with the notion that Nigerian researchers have failed.

“Even if the results are poor, they carry out researches with their personal funds,” he said.

He said if funds are provided, results will improve.

The ASURI scribe said Nigerian researchers are not seeking extra allocations but want the allocated bill.

ASURI had in April taken to the streets of Abuja to protest the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC) bill.

The bill seeks to, among others, provide funds for Nigerian researchers.

Mr Ndubuaku said other countries that initiated and implemented similar policies are advanced in technology.

He said ASURI was confident that NRIC will promote development in Nigeria.