Researchers urge Nigerian govt to fund science and tech institutions

ASURI press briefing
ASURI press briefing

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has appealed to the Nigerian government to fund Science and Technology institutions in the country.

The union made the appeal on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja by its National Secretary, Theophllus Ndubuaku.

He said more funds will help improve research results from these institutions.

Mr Ndubuaku disagreed with the notion that Nigerian researchers have failed.

“Even if the results are poor, they carry out researches with their personal funds,” he said.

He said if funds are provided, results will improve.

The ASURI scribe said Nigerian researchers are not seeking extra allocations but want the allocated bill.

ASURI had in April taken to the streets of Abuja to protest the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC) bill.

The bill seeks to, among others, provide funds for Nigerian researchers.

Mr Ndubuaku said other countries that initiated and implemented similar policies are advanced in technology.

He said ASURI was confident that NRIC will promote development in Nigeria.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.