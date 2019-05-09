Alleged N2.1bn Fraud: Absence of Dokpesi’s counsel stalls trial

Raymond Dokpesi
Raymond Dokpesi

The trial of Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications Plc, was on Thursday, stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja due to the absence of his counsel, Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The Federal Government is trying Mr Dokpesi on charges of alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Mr Dokpesi was to enter his defence but when the matter was called, the court was informed that Mr Agabi was before another court outside Abuja.

The prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the matter had been adjourned for Mr Dokpesi to open his defence on February 20.

He, however, said this did not go on since his counsel, Mr Agabi had written to the court informing it that he was bereaved and could not attend court.

Since the prosecutor did not object to an adjournment, the trial judge, John Tsoho, adjourned the matter until July 2. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.