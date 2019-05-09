Senate confirms Abike Dabiri-Erewa as head of Nigerian Diaspora Commission

Related News

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian citizens in Diaspora Commission.

The letter seeking confirmation of her appointment was sent to the Senate in November 2018.

Ms Dabiri-Erewa is currently the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

She was a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003 to 2015.

While she was at the House of Representatives, Ms Dabiri-Erewa chaired the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs. She also sponsored the bill seeking the establishment of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission.

Her confirmation was made after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations, Rose Oko, presented the report of the committee.

In her presentation, the lawmaker said Ms Dabiri-Erewa possesses wide experience in the public sector and the necessary qualifications.

She also said the nominee possesses exposure, experience in politics and government policies. She, therefore, recommended the confirmation.

She explained that no member of the board of the commission has been appointed by the executive or sent to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate, thereafter, resolved to confirm Ms Dabiri-Erewa after which the Senate President, Bukola Saraki congratulated her and wished her a successful tenure.