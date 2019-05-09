Police arrest eight suspects over killing of Abuja woman

Nigerian Police on patrol
The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested eight suspects in connection with the death of an Abuja woman, Esther Okah.

Ms Okah was stabbed to death on Sunday by an assailant at CBN junction, Ungwan Cement, Karimo, on her way home after an outing with friends at Gwarimpa.

In a statement on Thursday, the deputy spokesperson of the police in the FCT, Danjuma Gajere, said the suspects were helping the police to unravel the killers.

Mr Gajere said that investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspects would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Adamu Ciroma, had reassured the public of the command’s commitment to checkmating crimes and criminalities.

According to him, Mr Ciroma urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with useful information. (NAN)

