PDP decries alleged “renewed harassment’’ of Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it described as renewed harassment of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

The party made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the use of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hound Mr Saraki was a clear case of political witch-hunt.

He said the “fresh siege against Saraki’’ was part of the larger plot for a renewed clamp-down on key opposition figures and perceived political opponents of the APC administration.”

The party’s publicity secretary said it was particularly to frustrate the determination to retrieve the alleged stolen presidential mandate of the PDP at the tribunal.

Mr Ologbondiyan said nothing else could explain the resort to alleged intimidation and evidence-fishing, just to nail Mr Saraki at all costs, after several investigations.

He alleged that Mr Saraki was still being hounded even after he had been prosecuted but discharged and acquitted by the Supreme Court over claims of false asset declaration against him.

“Moreover, our party already has information on how certain elements in the APC have plotted to cash in on the new siege to harm key leaders of our party, under certain guise.

“The APC is called upon to note that Nigerians are already aware of the truth in all issues leading to this renewed harassment of the Senate President.

“We insist that no harm must come to Senator Saraki or any member of his family,’’ he said.

