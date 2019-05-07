Council to weed out unqualified teachers in December – Registrar

The Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Josiah Ajiboye, has said the December 2019 deadline for unqualified teachers to be weeded out of the system would not be changed.

“The deadline will not be changed. In fact, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has directed that unqualified teachers teaching in Nigerian schools be disengaged by December 31, 2019,” he said on Tuesday in Jos.

Mr Ajiboye spoke at the 6th induction ceremony of 400 newly graduated teachers trained by the University of Jos.

The Registrar, who was represented by Adamu Bello, Director, Professional Operations, of TRCN, vowed that teachers without the requisite qualification would be disengaged after the deadline.

He advised qualified teachers to ensure that they were registered and licensed with TRCN in line with the enabling law establishing the council as contained in section 17 subsection 2.

According to him, a task force will be constituted to enforce the order of the education minister as from January 2020.

Mr Ajiboye, who said the license was usually renewed after three years, advised teachers to always attend refresher courses and seminars so as meet up with current trends and development in the teaching profession.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Sabastian Maimako, in his address, emphasised the need for teachers to acquire requisite qualification in their career.

“Teachers have important roles to play in the society; they prepare learners for their roles in the society and help nations to attain set goals. Their roles are crucial and cannot be handled to just anyone,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Tanko Ishaya, told the TCRN boss that the new teachers had acquired the needed training to teach.

“They have acquired needed skills and discipline in teaching which distinguish them from non-professionals in the classroom,” he said.

The Dean of the Faculty of Education, Rahila Gowon, in her remarks, said 390 were successful in the professional examination, out of the 400 that sat the test.

The Dean said that the remaining 10 would have to rewrite the professional examinations after the induction.

She urged governments at all levels and the private sector to partner TRCN for employment of qualified teachers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 41 practicing teachers renewed their licenses at the event.

(NAN)

