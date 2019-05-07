Wednesday’s weather: NiMet predicts cloudy weather over most parts of Nigeria

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy conditions over the central states throughout the forecast period with thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna and Lokoja in the morning.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Yola, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Minna and Ilorin later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions and thunderstorms over Yelwa in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 39 to 44 and 25 to 29 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning, giving rise to widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“The Northern states are likely to experience few patches of clouds, with prospects of cloudy conditions likely to give rise to thunderstorms around the central states.

“There are prospects of widespread thunderstorms dominating the Southern parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)