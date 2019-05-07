Wednesday’s weather: NiMet predicts cloudy weather over most parts of Nigeria

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy conditions over the central states throughout the forecast period with thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna and Lokoja in the morning.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Yola, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Minna and Ilorin later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions and thunderstorms over Yelwa in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 39 to 44 and 25 to 29 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning, giving rise to widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“The Northern states are likely to experience few patches of clouds, with prospects of cloudy conditions likely to give rise to thunderstorms around the central states.

“There are prospects of widespread thunderstorms dominating the Southern parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.