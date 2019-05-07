NITDA releases list of scholarship awardees (FULL LIST)

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has released the list of successful candidates for its scholarship programme.
The 49 successful candidates are awarded the scholarship in three categories.
A total of 37 candidates, one each from the 37 states and the FCT, were offered sponsorship for a masters degree in ICT.
One candidate from each of the six geopolitical zone got the were awarded a scholarship for masters in ICT Law.
Another set of six bagged sponsorship for PhD programmes in ICT.
A statement by the agency director general, Isa Pantami said the scholarship programme is in line with the agency’s mandate of developing the ICT sector in Nigeria.
SEE FULL LIST HERE
