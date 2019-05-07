MTN finally registers shares with Nigeria’s SEC

MTN Nigeria office
MTN Nigeria office

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN) on Tuesday announced that it had successfully completed the registration of 20,354,513,050 ordinary shares of N0.02 each with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The MTN Chief Executive Officer, Ferdie Moolman, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the completion of this process sets in motion the next steps in MTN’s intended listing by introduction on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

“I am excited we have achieved another milestone in our listing process and want to thank the SEC and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for supporting us through the process.

“We have now begun to engage with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to complete the listing process,’’ he said.

Mr Moolman said that MTN was guided by a vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, saying that MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity and innovation had remained constant, since its launch in 2001. (NAN)

