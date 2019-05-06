Despite insecurity, Borno ahead of Kebbi, Ebonyi, Ekiti in IGR

FILE PHOTO: Cross-section of Governors, during the National Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (16/08/18). 04342/16/8/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN
A Cross-section of Governors, during the National Economic Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (16/08/18). 04342/16/8/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/JAU/NAN

In spite of the series of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, Borno State was able to generate more Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) than six other states in 2018.

This was revealed in a report on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at the state level for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.

The report was posted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the bureau’s website last week.

The IGR is generated by states through Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road Taxes, and revenues from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Borno State generated N6.52 billion for the year.

Of the six states that generated the lowest IGR in 2018, two others are north-eastern states affected by the Boko Haram terrorism, Adamawa and Yobe.

Adamawa generated N6.20 billion while Yobe generated the least IGR in 2018, N4.38 billion.

Borno generated more IGR than more peaceful states. Ekiti generated N6.47 billion, Ebonyi (N6.14 billion), Taraba (5.97 billion) and Kebbi had N4.88 billion).

Since the current insurgency started in 2009, Boko Haram has killed tens of thousands and displaced about 2.3 million from their homes

Boko Haram was ranked as the world’s deadliest terror group by the Global Terrorism Index in 2015.

The data released by the bureau indicates also show that Lagos State generated the highest IGR with N382.18 billion, which is higher than those of 29 states put together.

Rivers State followed Lagos as it generated N112.78 billion.

Ogun State had N84.55 billion; Delta had N58.44 billion; and Kano State had N44.11 billion.

Delta received the highest federal allocation for the year.

Akwa-Ibom, which received the second highest allocation from the Federation Account (N202.36 billion), did poorly by generating only N24.21 billion as its IGR.

Rivers State was allocated N172.62 billion from the Federation Account but generated N112.78 billion internally.

While Lagos generated N382 billion IGR, it received N119 billion from the federation account.

The IGR of the 36 states of the federation totalled N1.10 trillion in 2018 as compared to N925.22 billion in 2017, an increase of N178 billion.

