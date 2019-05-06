Buhari greets Muslims on Ramadan

President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling
President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling (Photo: dailypost.ng

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to Nigerians in general and Muslims in particular as they commence the month-long Ramadan fast.

Mr Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said the president’s greetings followed the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadan.

Mr Buhari called for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

According to the president, Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence, without a place for hatred and violence.

He, therefore, urged Muslims to use the period to build a relationship of friendship and harmony with fellow citizens of other faiths.

The president prayed to Allah for the continued peace, progress, and the wellbeing of the country.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.