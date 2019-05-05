UTME 2019: Five convicted for examination malpractice

Related News

As part of its effort to curb malpractice in its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) said five persons have been convicted for malpractices in Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The board also said about 123 suspects are still standing trial in different courts for one form of infraction or the other.

This was disclosed in the board’s weekly bulletin sent to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday evening.

According to the bulletin, the convictions were part of the JAMB registrar’s determination to stamp out corruption and all crimes that are associated with examination malpractice.

In a phone interview on Sunday night, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said three suspects from Zamfara and two from Kebbi state were convicted for a period of three months to two years.

According to Mr Benjamin, the persons convicted in Zamfara State are Anas Abubakar and Sani Adamu.

Mr Abubakar, with registration number 97460821HI, was arrested on April 11, 2019, at Zacas CBT centre in Gusau.

Mr Adamu, with registration number 97461276HB, was arrested on April 13 at the LaLa CBT centre in Gusau.

The third person is Nura Kabiru with registration number 97451771GI at LALA CBT centre too.

Mr Benjamin said the judgement took place at the chief magistrate court 7, Gusau, in Zamfara State.

As at the time of this report, the details of the other two persons in Kebbi State were not available.

Mr Benjamin said the board also de-registered 73 computer based centres as a result of infractions during the examination

He said the board is working towards releasing the results of the examination.

Background

An official of the board earlier said it may cancel half of the results of its 2019 university admissions exams in some states.

The official expressed disappointment at the malpractice recorded during the last UTME that held between April 11 and 18.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the board arrested some mercenaries during the 2019 UTME examination.

The results have not been released with some candidates appealing to the board to release their results.