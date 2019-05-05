Buhari condoles with South Africa over loss of lives from torrential rainfall

South Africa on map
South Africa on map

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he commiserates with the government and people of South Africa over the loss of lives resulting from torrential downpours and mudslides.

Mr Buhari said he is “profoundly touched by the unfortunate incident.’’

“I am saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the natural disaster. Such disasters destroy within hours everything the people have laboured for, forcing many to start from the scratch. This is particularly difficult for developing countries battling with poverty,’’ he said, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Mr Shehu said the president extends deep sympathy to families affected by the natural disaster, praying that God will comfort and strengthen them in their hour of need.

“Our prayers and sympathies are with the people of South Africa as they struggle to overcome the devastating impact of these floods,’’ the president said.

