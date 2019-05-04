Ramadan: Sultan directs Muslims to look for New Moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday called on Muslims to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1440A.H.

Mr Abubakar made the call in a statement by Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Mr Junaidu said “this is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, May 5, which is equivalent to 29 day of Sha’aban 1440A.H., shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1440A.H.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1440AH on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The monarch prayed to Allah to help religious leaders and all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

He further said the general public could report the sighting of the new moon directly to the Sultan through the following phone numbers;
08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08065480405, 08035965322, 08036149757 and 08035945903.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which the Muslims conduct the compulsory full month fasting. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.