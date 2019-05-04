Northern CAN re-elects Pam, other officials

Yakubu Pam
Yakubu Pam

The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reelected the incumbent chairman, Yakubu Pam, among new officials to serve for another three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Pam, reverend, has been re-elected for another term of three years.

Joseph Hayab, who was elected Vice Chairman, disclosed in a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday.

Mr Hayab said the officials were elected on Friday night.

According to him, most of the previous leaders were re-elected with Mr Hayab, the former Public Relations Officer, now the Vice Chairman.

He named other elected officials to include: Danladi Yerima as secretary, Apostle Adeshina as assistant secretary, Andrew Dodo as treasurer, Sunday Ibrahim as financial secretary.

Others are: Elder Samari as Auditor, Raphael Adejumobi as legal adviser, Emmanuel Joseph as Director Research and Gilbert Jechonia from Adamawa now the new PRO.

He said that the election was conducted by Samuel Kwamkur, the National Legal Adviser, supported by Emmanuel Dziggau.

“The new leaders were charged to work for the unity and progress of the church in the Northern Nigeria.

“The re-elected Chairman with his Vice pledged to defend Christians’ rights and to work with other faith groups to promote peace in Northern Nigeria.”

Mr Hayab added that the CAN leadership in the northern Nigeria expressed concern over the insecurity in the region and appealed to governors from the region to act fast to curb the menace and stop paying lip service to the issue of security.

The association also called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts in bringing the challenges of insecurity to a permanent stop.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.