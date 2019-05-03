NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy weather for Saturday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospects of thunderstorms around Abuja, Kaduna, Niger and mambila Plateau in the morning.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Kaduna, Plateau, Abuja and Nasarawa axis in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 39 and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Yelwa, Jigawa and Bauchi with day and night temperatures of 38 to 43 and 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted partly cloudy conditions over the northeast with chances of wide spread thunderstorms over the rest of the region in the afternoon hours.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning with

chances of rains over Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, wide spread thunderstorms are anticipated over the region with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Prospects of thunderstorms are still likely over the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)