Nasarawa University matriculates 6,000 new students

The Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, on Friday warned new students of the institution against engaging in cultism, examination malpractice and other social vices.

Mr Bala-Mohammed gave the warning in Keffi during the 17th matriculation ceremony of the institution for the 2018/2019 academic session.

He said that cultism, examination malpractice and other social vices had affected the education sector negatively, hence, the need for all hands to be on deck in tacking the menace.

The vice-chancellor said that the institution would not condone any negative acts, and would deal decisively with any student found engaging in them, to serve as a deterrent to others.

“You have been admitted based on merit and we have done the admission on the basis of fairness. Due process has been followed when admitting you.

“So, I congratulate you all for getting admission, and now that you have been matriculated, I advise you to abide by the school’s rules and regulations in your interest and in the interest of the education sector.

“We have zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and other social ills.

“We are also going to fish out and deal decisively with any student found in such negative acts, “he said.

Mr Bala-Mohammed called on the students to take their studies with all seriousness in order to excel and justify their parents/government’s huge investment in their education.

“You are also advised to live in peace and display a resilient capacity to be tolerant with each other and to be committed to your studies for the overall development of the country,” he added.

The vice-chancellor restated the commitment of the institution toward the improvement of the standard of education in the state and indeed the country.

Earlier, Bala Ahmed, the registrar of the institution, also warned the students not to belong to, or participate in the activities of any secret cult/unregistered students club, organisation, society or union.

He urged the students to always abide by the school’s rules and regulations in order to excel in their academic pursuit.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), Grace Solomon, one of the 6,000 newly matriculated students, promised to abide by the school’s rules and regulations throughout her stay in the institution. (NAN)

