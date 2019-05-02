Reps Speakership: 178 members-elect reportedly back Gbajabiamila

Related News

About 178 members-elect on Thursday reportedly declared their support for Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) to emerge Speaker of the incoming 9th House of Representatives.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the newly-elected-members, Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akwa-Ibom), said the decision was reached after a critical look at the manifestoes of all the aspirants.

Mr Onofiok said the 178 newly-elected members from across political parties met and examined the aspirants and realised that Mr Gbajabiamila was the man for the office.

He said the problems of Nigeria needed a bi-partisan approach and that Mr Gbajabiamila had what it takes to do the job.

Mr Onofiok, who is currently the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, said Mr Gbajabiamila would ensure the independence of the legislature while maintaining a good relationship with the Executive and the Judiciary.