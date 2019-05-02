EFCC arrests 37 ‘Yahoo boys’, recovers 25 exotic cars – Official

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), South-east Zonal Office, on Wednesday, arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The zonal head, Usman Imam, said the arrest followed a raid on some targeted residences in Okwu Urata, Aladinma and Egbu areas.

He said the commission acted on intelligence report, “which pointed that the suspects were living lavish lifestyles without any known means of livelihood.”

He said, the suspects reportedly specialise in defrauding unsuspecting victims, through the internet.

He said, items such as computers, 25 exotic cars, which include several brands of Mercedez-Benz, Lexus, Toyota and expensive mobile phones, were recovered.

“It is true that no society has been able to totally eradicate crime, but we are ready at least to reduce it to the barest minimum and it appears that this cybercrime is one of the challenges of our time, which the EFCC is willing to face drastically,” Mr Imam said.

“What is the business of a university student, a new graduate or youth corper looking for money to buy a car of N10 million? Obviously, this is rushing life and a collapse of our positive value system where people rarely want to start from a humble beginning,” Mr Imam added.