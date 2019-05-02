Four abducted NEMA staff regain freedom

NEMA
NEMA officials used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: News Express Nigeria]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday said four of its staff who were abducted on April 23 had been released unhurt.

Vincent Owan, the Director, Disaster Risk Reduction of NEMA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Four staff of the agency who were commissioned to carry out National Food Security Intervention in Rivers were abducted by unknown gunmen at Ahoada, along East-West Road.

Mr Owan said “Our staff that were abducted last week have been released unhurt.

“Normally when people are being incarcerated for that period of time, they need to be taken to hospital for treatment.

“Presently they are receiving treatment at various hospitals where they are referred to for treatment.

“Though it’s a security issue, the NEMA as a responsive agency of government did all it could to make sure that they were released unhurt.

On whether any amount was paid to secure the release of the staff, Mr Owan said “There was no ransom paid by NEMA to the best of my knowledge.”

“Though they have been released unhurt, but as human beings, it will take some time for them to get over the trauma because some of them are not stabilised and in their right mind to narrate the incident, but we are grateful to God for their release.”

Some of the staff who were seen taking treatment in a hospital on Thursday were unable to speak with NAN correspondent, due to their traumatic state.

(NAN)

