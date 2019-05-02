Collapse buildings in Nigeria kill 3,235 people in 12 years – SON

A child being rescued from the scene of a building, which collapsed at Itafaji on the Lagos Island on Wednesday (13/3/19). 02149/13/3/2019Kayode Oladapo/JAU/BJO/NAN
No fewer than 3,235 people died, 252 buildings collapsed and resources worth N3.5 billion lost between 2007 and 2018 as a results of building collapse in the country.

Paul Oke, the Head of Construction Management Unit, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Abuja disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

He said building collapse were both natural and manmade disasters due to poor supervision and lack of using certified materials among other things.

Mr Oke called on the professional bodies to always check their members to ensure that they delivered quality work that was up to standard.

“A contractor/developer needs to concentrate his time and resources in these sectors in order to accomplish set goals for the client/organisation against collapse of building,” he said.

According to him, it is important to always abide by the building codes and national standard to eliminate the building collapse in the country.

He further advised the public to engage the services of professionals and use of standard materials for the construction of their projects.

“Incidents of collapsed buildings can however be reduced if not completely eliminated if relevant bodies in charge of giving approvals engage the services of experienced civil or structural engineers,” he said.

SON conducted general sensitisation workshop for the northeast on building collapse in Gombe State.

(NAN)

