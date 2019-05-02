FRSC promotes two officers shot on duty

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday, decorated two of its personnel serving in Abia State, who were promoted to their next ranks for their bravery and high level of commitment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the two officers – Anya Nnachi and Chukwuemeka Ogbuja – were shot by security men attached to the Abia Speaker’s wife, while trying to ensure discipline along Abia-Port Harcourt road.

The incident happened in July 2017.

Osadeba Osadebanwen, Enugu Zonal Commanding Officer of the FRSC, who decorated the officers with their new ranks in Enugu, said the promotion was in recognition of their bravery in insisting on what was right in spite of the attack on them.

Mr Osadebanwen also commended the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, for paying the medical bills incurred by duo. He described Mr Oyeyemi’s gesture as “encouraging”.

The Abia State FRSC Sector Commander, Menshak Jatau, in his remark, appreciated God for preserving the lives of the officers, and thanked the Corps Marshal for accepting the apology of the Abia government over the matter.

Also speaking, Kalu Ogbonnaya, FRSC Sector Commander for Enugu State, lauded the two personnel for being steadfast and committed in spite of the incident.

One of the promoted personnel, Mr Ogbuja, thanked the FRSC management, especially the Corps Marshal, for finding them worthy to be promoted, saying that the gesture was indeed encouraging.

NAN reports that Mr Ogbuja was promoted from Road Marshal Inspector to Senior Road Marshal Assistant, while Anya Nnachi was promoted from Road Marshal Assistant 2 to Road Marshal 1.

