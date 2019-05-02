NAPTIP arrests two govt staff for allegedly raping 13-year-old

Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli. [Photo credit: Concise News]

Officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested two officials of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The arrest of Salisu Sabiu, 55, and Ibrahim Mansur, 51, was indicated in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by NAPTIP on Thursday.

According to the statement, the suspects, who live in the same neighbourhood with the victim in Dutse, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, were arrested following a tip-off.

The statement said following their ‘confession’ and ‘admittance of guilt’, the suspects will be charged to court and prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

The statement adds that the director-general of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, condemned the act and added said the agency will ensure justice is served.

The statement said Ms Okah-Donli also informed the public of the whistle-blowing policy of the agency and assured whistle-blowers of anonymity and protection.

