9th Assembly: Kogi Governor Endorse Lawan/Gbajabiamila

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has endorsed the Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila to lead the 9th Senate and House of Assembly.

This was made known in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson to governor, Thursday morning.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has declared his unalloyed support for the endorsement of Sen. Ahmad Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as the heads of the 9th Senate and House of Representatives respectively.”

The party had again endorsed Mr Gbajabiamila, the majority Leader of the House of Representatives and Mr Lawan, Senate leader, who were the party’s choice in 2015 before they lost.

This choice of the party did not, however, go down smoothly for some members of the party in the South-East and North Central who have been clamouring that this position be zoned to their region.

Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan

According to the statement the governor who made his stand known while on a courtesy visit to a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

He said the decision of the party remains his position on the next National Assembly leadership as they are both experienced and qualified to lead the Upper and the Lower Chambers.

“You are our National Leader and we are your children. You have set the agenda and we shall ensure we make it a reality.

“I supported Hon Gbajabiamila in 2015 but it was unfortunate that we lost out. This time around, we shall make sure the decision of the party prevails by electing the two of them to work with Mr President to move the nation forward” he said.

He also promised to mobilise senators-elect from his state in support of his choice.

“We have two Senators-elect from my State and seven House of Representatives members-elect. They will listen to us. Even the two others who are in ADC and PDP will be lobbied to support us” he said.

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. [Photo credit: Concise News]

Governor Bello said his loyalty to the party and the National Leader of the party is not in doubt and he will continue to build the party to remain unbeatable in Kogi State.

A reliable source who is an aide to the Governor said the meeting between the National Leader of the party and the Governor was successful.

“It was a successful meeting. I am aware the Governor has told the two Senators-elect and the seven Reps-elect to support both Lawan and Gbajabiamila and they have pledged to do so.

“Asiwaju thanked the Governor for being a true party man and assured him of the party’s determination to retain Kogi in November. Asiwaju said the performance of the Governor in 2019 general elections was excellent and urged him to continue to pull everyone together for the greatness of the State”.

Speaking on the possibility of the governor getting his party’s ticket and if the party Leader will support the Governor’s re-election, the source said APC is known for rewarding excellent performance.

“The Governor has done well politically and administratively. He will enjoy the support of all party leaders” he said.