NiMet predicts Thursday’s weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy, rainy and sunny weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with possibilities of thunder without rain over Lafia, Abuja and Makurdi in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Mambila Plateau, Makurdi, Lokoja and Southern parts of Kaduna later in the day with day and night temperatures of 31 to 41 and 18 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy to sunny morning and afternoon and evening thunderstorms over Yelwa with day and night temperatures of 37 to 43 and 28 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning and widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are likely over the northern parts of the country.

“However, there are possibilities of widespread thunderstorms over parts of the central and southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)