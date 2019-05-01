Zamfara governor urges Nigeria to embrace biofuel, electric cars

Related News

The Zamfara State governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, has called on Nigeria to consider ways of diversification of the economy and to move away from carbon fuel to biofuel and electric vehicles.

He also said the diversification could only be achieved by improving power supply in the country.

Mr Yari spoke on Tuesday at the three-day induction of newly elected governors organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja.

He said the change would enable Nigeria to move from its over-reliance on export of commodities, especially crude oil.

The event had in attendance Senate President Bukola Saraki and many state governors.

Also at the event were two former American state governors, Bill Richardson of New Mexico and Martin O’Malley of Maryland State.

Mr Yari, who is the chairman of the NGF, explained why Nigeria needs to move away from carbon energy.

He said by the year 2030, most advanced countries would have vehicles that are powered by electricity which are environmentally friendly.

A Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, had on April 11 proposed a bill to promote use of electric cars in Nigeria.

The Senate, however, considered the bill irrelevant, disapproving it at the second reading.

”Distinguished participants, there is no better time for us to pay more serious attention to the issue of diversification than now when the world is moving away from carbon fuel to biofuel and electric vehicles. Mr Yari said.

”It is expected that by the year 2030 most vehicles in the advanced countries would be powered by electricity, which is green-friendly, with low carbon emission. W hen this happens, it will spell doom for our economy if we have not diversified.

”A full diversification of the economy will entail shifting away from reliance on export of commodity, be it oil, gold or any agricultural produce. this development could only be achieved on the basis of industrialisation and improved power supply.”

Need to Improve IGR

Mr Yari also charged the governors to work on their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so as to make their states less dependent on the monthly allocations from the Federation Account.

“There is still the need for states to work harder to boost their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to enable them to execute more projects and reduce over-dependence on the Federation Account as the means of promoting the social wellbeing of their people.”