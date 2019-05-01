Jigawa court sentence kidnapper to death

Related News

A state high court in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Tuesday sentenced a 39-year-old man to death after convicting him of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The court found Datti Buba, a resident of Giade Local Government Area in Bauchi State, guilty of kidnapping and killing two of his abducted victims.

The state had charged him before the court with three counts of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and culpable homicide.

The presiding judge, Ubale Ahmed, sentenced Mr Buba to death by hanging for killing two of his victims in Jigawa.

The suspect confessed before the court that he and two others, Adamu Sabo and Usman Idris, both in Bauchi State, committed the offences.

However, the court acquitted the two other suspects of the charges.

Pronouncing the judgment, the judge said the offences contravene sections 97, 221, and 273 of the Penal Code.

The court also sentenced Mr Buba to five years imprisonment for criminal conspiracy and 10 years for kidnapping