NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny weather for Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy and sunny weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 34 to 41 and 18 to 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It also predicted possibilities of thunderstorms over Kaduna, Minna, Abuja, Jos, Makurdi, Lafia, Mambila Plateau and Ilorin as the day progresses.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions and thunderstorms over Yelwa in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 39 to 43 and 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy to sunny condition over the northern parts of the country.

“However, there are possibilities of widespread thunderstorms activities over some central parts and some parts of the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)