Civil servant in court over alleged N10m accommodation scam

The police on Tuesday arraigned a civil servant, Sheriff Abiade, 52, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over an alleged N10 million accommodation scam.

The defendant who resides in Kado Estate, Abuja, is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The police prosecutor, Adeyemi Oyeyemi, told the court that one Umar Marafa of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) reported the matter through a petition to the commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, on November 12, 2018.

Mr Oyeyemi said that the defendant approached the complainant sometime in 2016 that there were some government houses on sale in Asokoro Abuja.

The prosecutor said during police investigation it was discovered that the defendant actually collected the money.

“The defendant collected N10 million from the complainant to secure a residential accommodation for a three bedroom apartment and absconded with the money,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

Osaze Ebie, counsel to the defendant, applied for bail on the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Joshua Egbe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with one surety in like sum.

Mr Egbe ordered that the surety must be at least a Grade Level 10 Officer in the Federal Civil Service and must reside within the court jurisdiction.

He said the surety’s address must be verified by the court.

The magistrate also ordered that the surety must deposit an affidavit of means to the registry and valid means of identification as part of bail conditions.

He adjourned until May 23, for further hearing. (NAN)