What the weather would look like across Nigerian on Tuesday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy and sunny weather conditions with widespread thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states in the morning hours.

It also predicted prospect of thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hour with day and night temperatures of 32 to 41 and 18 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience sunny to partly cloudy morning and afternoon thunderstorms over North West.

It further predicted partly cloudy to sunny condition over northeast with day and night temperatures of 36 to 43 and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorms and rains over Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, Yenagoa, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ijeu-Ode and Benin.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospects of widespread thunderstorm over parts of Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Edo with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“Increased rainfall activities are anticipated over the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

