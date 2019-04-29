Workers Day: Nigerian govt declares May 1 public holiday

Related News

The federal government has declared Wednesday, May 1, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2019 Workers’ Day.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, made the declaration through a press statement.

Speaking on behalf of the federal government, he congratulated Nigerian workers on their commitment and sacrifice towards building a greater Nigeria.

He commended workers’ effort at ensuring the full implementation of the policies and programmes of the government.

He said they did this through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners.

Mr Dambazau called for continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort at re-positioning the economy and moving it to the Next Level.

He commended them for keeping faith with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s resolve of building a better Nigeria.

The minister wished all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration.