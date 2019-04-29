Army inaugurates secure platform for ‘paperless’ information sharing

Third, from (r), Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and some Principal Staff (PSO) at the Army Headquarters, displaying copies of newly inaugurated Nigerian Army Secured Information Platform (NASIP) on Monday in Abuja.
The Nigerian Army on Monday inaugurated a platform, tagged `Nigerian Army Secured Information Platform (NASIP)’ for information sharing and paperless interactions among its departments, formations, and units.

Speaking during the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, said that the platform would initially accommodate 350 users, but would be expanded to accommodate more in the second phase.

Mr Buratai said the platform, with a storage capacity of 500 terabytes and backup storage of 112 terabytes, would have its server located in the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC).

He said major requirements considered before the acquisition of the platform was security and speed, among others.

Mr Buratai said that all the army social media accounts could be accessed through the platform.

He said, “This platform is able to provide secure emailing with end-to-end encryption functions within customised web domain and revolutionary integration with text, voice and video chat and conferencing.

“Additionally, it also enables sharing of calendars and allotment of tasks for error-proof planning and task delegation.

“The system is custom built to provide real-time collaboration between departments, formations and units.’’

Mr Buratai advised commanders of formation and unit commanders to task their staff to begin using the platform immediately, disclosing that personnel from all formations had been given practical training on how to navigate the user-friendly application.

“I hope that with this initiative, the era of a paperless Nigerian army has come to stay,’’ he added. (NAN)

