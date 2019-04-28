Saraki appointed IHRC ambassador

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has been nominated as an Ambassador-at-Large of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

This was made known via a press release by his Media Office.

In a letter dated March 16, Friday Sani, the Diplomatic Head of the Commission to Nigeria and other African Countries, said as a sequel to the approval of the World Secretary General of the IHRC, Mr Saraki has been appointed as one of the revered Ambassadors-at-Large of the multinational body, the statement read.

Mr Sani commended Mr Saraki’s efforts in the stability of the country and his firm leadership of the Nigerian Senate, which, he said, is adjudged to be among the most proactive parliaments across the world.

“Besides, the Commission is not unmindful of the maturity that you recently displayed in the face of an obvious provocation in your constituency during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections,” Mr Sani said in the letter.

The release noted that Mr Saraki had, on April 10, accepted the nomination, while he had also expressed his appreciation to the IHRC for same.

In the new capacity, Mr Saraki is expected to lead the diplomatic team of the IHRC in various diplomatic missions across the world.

The IHRC is a treaty set up by several nations to promote human rights, peace, gender equality, health, equality, economic development and educational access, awareness regarding the rights of women, children and youth in developing nations and wherever needed.