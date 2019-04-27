NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny atmosphere for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy and sunny weather conditions with widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 32 to 41 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted possibilities of thunderstorms over Lafia, Makurdi, Abuja, Lokoja, southern Kaduna, and Jos axis as the day progresses.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience morning sunny conditions and partly cloudy to sunny afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 41 to 43 and 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to the report, southern states will witness cloudy morning and thunderstorm over Ijebu with widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening period.

It said the temperatures of both day and night would hover between 33 and 36 and between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny to partly cloudy conditions are to prevail over the northern parts of the country.

“However, there are possibilities of thunderstorms over the central cities and widespread thunderstorms activities over some parts of the southern states in the next 72 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

