VIDEO: Dino Melaye sings at AY comedy show

Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, featured as one of the surprise entertainers at a comedy show organised by comedian, AY, tagged AY-Live, on Sunday.

The event held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

Mr Melaye was approached by AY, who asked him to sing one of the popular songs the lawmaker uses to mock his political enemies.

Mr Melaye took the microphone and thrilled the audience with a remix of his popular Yoruba song ‘Ajeku iya ni o je’.

Rather than the usual genre with which he sang the original song, the senator performed the choral rendition of the remix.

His performance got him applause from the crowd who were laughing all through his funny musical ‘interlude’.

Below is the video as posted on the yet-to-be verified twitter handle of the senator:

The words of the song goes:

Ajeku iya ni o je,
Ajeku iya ni o je,
Eni ti o t’oni na, to nd’ena deni;
Ajeku iya ni o je.

It is directly translated to mean:

You’ll receive the beating of your life,
You’ll receive the beating of your life,
When you ambush a man who’s more powerful than you;
You’ll receive the beating of your life

The organiser, AY, who probably intended to make fun of Dino Melaye retorted after the senators choral performance: ‘Dino to cook you go hard o!’, implying that the senator was not easy to handle.

Mr Melaye became more popular in the eighth Senate, being a staunch supporter of Senate President Bukola Saraki and a major critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and his state governor Yahaya Bello.

Mr Melaye had backed Mr Saraki in winning the presidency of the Senate against the wishes of their former party, APC, and went on to support him throughout his travails.

It was not long before Mr Melaye had problems of his own. The first was a move to recall the Kogi West Senator. The recall process believed by many to be sponsored by the Kogi governor, came to a near-success before crumbling in failure.

Mr Melaye sang Ajeku iya ni o je on video at the peak of the recall controversy. He later performed “Oh my home“, when he dumped the APC for the PDP.

