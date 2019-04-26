NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny atmosphere for Saturday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy and sunny weather with widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 30 to 39 and 20 to 29 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted possibilities of thunder without rain activities over Abuja, Jos, Lafia and Makurdi axis later in the day.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 39 to 42 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the inland parts with chances of thunderstorms over Ogoja, Ikom, Osogbo and Ado-Ekiti in the afternoon into evening hours.

“Cloudy morning is envisaged over the coastal cities leading to widespread thunderstorm over Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Eket, Yenagoa, Warri and Uyo with day and night temperatures of 33 to 34 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are to prevail over the northern parts of the country.

“However, there are possibilities of thunder without rain activities over the central parts and widespread thunderstorms activities over some parts of the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

