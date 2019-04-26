Korean firm launches new malaria with new drug in Nigeria

Related News

A Korean firm, Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Company, says it has produced an anti-malaria drug that will reduce the increasing number of malaria-induced ailments among Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Wonjune Chang, told journalists at an event to mark World Malaria Day in Abuja that the anti-malaria drug, Pyramax, was produced with upgraded chemical composition that had strong effect on malaria.

Wonjune said the firm was partnering Nigerian pharmaceutical company, Dovizia Pharmaceutical Services, to market the drug.

He added that the drug had been clinically tested by all relevant government agencies and confirmed to be effective for the treatment of malaria.

The Managing Director, Dovizia pharmaceutical services, Oladipupo Ojo, said the uniqueness of the drug was that it had chemical contents that attacked malaria within few hours of administration.

“It is the first time that we are having new anti malaria drug that contains new molecules that is being exposed to the parasite. Pyramax is new in both composition and regiment usage.

“Unlike in conventional Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) that is used twice daily, Pyramax is used once daily with little or no side effect on the user,” he said.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who was briefed on the efficacy of the drug at the event, commended the effort of the company on the fight against malaria in the country.

He promised that the government would continue to support any good course that have positive impact on Nigeria’s health system.

(NAN)