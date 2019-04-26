Korean firm launches new malaria with new drug in Nigeria

Mosquito used to illustrate the story. Photo: WebMD
Mosquito used to illustrate the story. Photo: WebMD

A Korean firm, Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Company, says it has produced an anti-malaria drug that will reduce the increasing number of malaria-induced ailments among Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Wonjune Chang, told journalists at an event to mark World Malaria Day in Abuja that the anti-malaria drug, Pyramax, was produced with upgraded chemical composition that had strong effect on malaria.

Wonjune said the firm was partnering Nigerian pharmaceutical company, Dovizia Pharmaceutical Services, to market the drug.

He added that the drug had been clinically tested by all relevant government agencies and confirmed to be effective for the treatment of malaria.

The Managing Director, Dovizia pharmaceutical services, Oladipupo Ojo, said the uniqueness of the drug was that it had chemical contents that attacked malaria within few hours of administration.

“It is the first time that we are having new anti malaria drug that contains new molecules that is being exposed to the parasite. Pyramax is new in both composition and regiment usage.

“Unlike in conventional Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) that is used twice daily, Pyramax is used once daily with little or no side effect on the user,” he said.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who was briefed on the efficacy of the drug at the event, commended the effort of the company on the fight against malaria in the country.

He promised that the government would continue to support any good course that have positive impact on Nigeria’s health system.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.