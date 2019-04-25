Cloudy, rain showers to prevail on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy, sunny weather and rain showers with widespread thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy morning over the central states with rain showers over Ilorin, Abuja, and Niger.

It also predicted widespread thunderstorms over Yelwa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Minna, Bida and Ibi in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 29 to 38 and 19 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 38 to 41 and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience rain shower over Oshogbo, Ibadan, Akure, Enugu, Lagos, Calabar, Eket and Port-Harcourt axis in the morning hours.

“Widespread thunderstorms are expected over the entire region in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“The influx of moisture into the country is consistent hence, there are chances of thunderstorms over the Central and Southern part of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

