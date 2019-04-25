We are not giving up on Chibok girls – Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated his government’s resolve to rescue the abducted school girls in Chibok, Borno State.

Speaking during a working visit in the state, the president said it was “unfortunate” that some of the Chibok girls, kidnapped since 2014, are still being held in captivity.

“We are not giving up on Chibok girls,” he said, echoing his statement during a bilateral meeting in Poland, four months ago.

“We are not going to give up on them. Government will do everything possible to ensure that they are rescued and reunited with their families,” he added.

The president spoke at the palace of Shehu of Borno, where he paid homage to Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi.

Addressing top government and security officials, as well as a cross-section of Borno monarchs, the president said the government’s commitment to resuscitating learning in the state was legendary.

“Since my arrival this morning, I have seen and commissioned different projects,” he said

“I am really impressed by governor Shettima’s very unique approach towards resuscitating education sector, particularly at the primary level. It is essential to give priority attention to the primary education in order to improve quality of education in line with international standards.”

He said Borno government’s focus on education “is not only commendable but also very imperative because it came in the midst of security challenges like the criminal activities of the Boko Haram”.

He said the insurgents have, over the years, demonstrated their hate for education by abducting school girls in Dapchi and Chibok.

The president said his government would do all within its powers to consolidate on the victory won over Boko Haram insurgency.

He commended the Borno State government for taking advantage of the successes achieved in the area of counterinsurgency war “to invest in the area of housing, education, agriculture, and industrial development.”

He particularly mentioned the building of mega schools for advancing girl child education as an initiative that would go a long way in “decimating the Boko Haram ideology.”

“I therefore assure you that the federal government will continue to support you in many different ways.”

The president had earlier thanked the people of Borno State for their “continued” support for his presidency as demonstrated during the last general election, where he won a second term mandate.

Earlier, Mr Shettima thanked the president for his support for the state, especially in the area of deploying troops and resources to tackle Boko Haram.

Mr Shettima said “no leader of the country has so much love for the people of Borno State like President Buhari, we are here to thank you (for) the fatherly love.”

The Shehu of Borno commended the president’s performance in the last four years. He said this is the “reason the people of Borno and Nigerians gave him a new mandate to rule the state for another four years”.