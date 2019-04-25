NSCDC boss orders psychological test, security profiling of personnel

NSCDC officials
NSCDC officials used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: NAN]

Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has directed the agency’s Forensic Psychology unit to work out a timetable for security profiling and psychological test of all personnel.

The directive followed the Gombe State incident of Sunday where an NSCDC officer allegedly drove his car into a procession of Boys’ Brigade members, killing nine and wounding many others.

In a statement by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, in Abuja on Wednesday, the commandant-general explained that the action was aimed at checking future misbehaviour by NSCDC personnel.

“Apart from testing to re-examine the psychological and physical stability of personnel, the Corps will embark on massive training and retraining programmes for all personnel, irrespective of cadre.

“I regret the incident and ask that people be calm as I assure you that justice will prevail,” Mr Gana said.

He said the incident had no religious connotation and the personnel in question was not on official duty as the vehicle involved was his personal car.

“This cannot be misconstrued to be a planned action. It is quite unfortunate,” he said.

Mr Gana cautioned the public against misinterpreting incidences such as occurred in Gombe to avoid mayhem and reprisal attacks.

He urged NSCDC personnel to be cautious in dealing with the public, saying anyone found culpable would be held liable to whatever offence committed.

The commandant-general said he had sent a delegation of senior officers from the headquarters in Abuja to commiserate with Gombe State Government, the church and families of the dead. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.