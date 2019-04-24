Otedola, Arthur Eze, former Ghanaian president bag 2018 Zik leadership prize

Related News

The chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Femi Otedola, and the governors of Akwa Ibom and Niger states, Udom Emmanuel and Abubakar Sanni-Bello, were among the winners of the 2018 Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

Announcing the winners on Wednesday in Lagos, Pat Utomi, a member of the advisory board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, said they were named after thorough scrutiny by the panel in charge of selection.

The Zik Prize in Leadership Awards was instituted in 1995 to award prizes to exceptional leaders in honour of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first president of Nigeria.

“The purpose of this award is to encourage and nurture leadership in the African continent and diaspora,” Mr Utomi said.

In the political leadership category, the former Ghanaian president, John Mahama, and John Odigie-Oyegun, the first national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, were named winners.

While Mr Otedola and Arthur Eze, founder of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, were named winners in the leadership in the business category; Messrs Emmanuel and Sanni-Bello received the prize for good governance “given their achievements in governing their respective states.”

For the leadership in public service category, Shyngle Wigwe, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, and Ibe Kachikwu, the minister of state for petroleum, were selected for the category of leadership in public service.

In the professional leadership category, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, former vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos, and Philips Oduoza, the chairman and founder of NOVA merchant bank limited emerged the winners.

The wife of the governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, was named the winner of the Humanitarian Leadership category.